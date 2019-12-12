CDA working on 3 sewage treatment plants; member planning told Supreme Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

While adjourning the hearing of Bani Gala encroachment case for a month, the Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clean the water falling into the Nullah Korang

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CDA member planning appeared before the court and apprised that the civic body had started working on three sewage treatment plants and it would cost around Rs4 billion.

He said the body was working on internal sewage system for Bani Gala and the purpose of that network was to take the sewage of Bani Gala to those sewage treatment plants.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the CDA to regularize the buildings in Bani Gala so that Chak Shahzad like situation should not be created there.

Justice Bandial directed the CDA to inform the court that how much water was falling into the Rawal Dam and how long the internal sewage system would be completed. He also asked whether the Bani Gala falls in Zone III of the Federal capital.

The member planning said Bani Gala was in Zone IV and the revision of Islamabad master plan could take six to eight months.

He said the CDA had hired the services of international consultants for revision of Islamabad master plan.

He said the civic agency had also sought opinion from the planning ministry.

Justice Bandial directed the CDA to take the best steps to improve the environment situation.