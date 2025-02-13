CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the World Bank have agreed to enhance collaboration under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to improve infrastructure in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the World Bank have agreed to enhance collaboration under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to improve infrastructure in the Federal Capital.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting between CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Michael Opagi, Manager of the World Bank’s PPP Advisory, at the CDA Headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by CDA Board members and senior officials, focused on strengthening mutual cooperation and initiating priority projects, particularly in the water sector.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the urgent need to improve Islamabad’s water supply systems and called for immediate action to ensure better services for the city’s residents.

“CDA is fully prepared to work under the PPP model to address the city’s infrastructure needs,” Randhawa stated.

He highlighted the importance of technical assistance and consultancy from the World Bank to support CDA’s initiatives, adding that the collaboration would help provide the best facilities and services to Islamabad’s citizens.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to prioritize water-related projects, setting clear timelines and deliverables to ensure tangible results.

Randhawa expressed confidence that the partnership would significantly enhance the quality of life for Islamabad’s residents by expanding access to essential services.

Michael Opagi, representing the World Bank, praised CDA’s efforts to improve public services and reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting sustainable development projects in Islamabad.

He acknowledged the importance of the partnership in achieving long-term goals and ensuring efficient service delivery.

Chairman Randhawa reiterated that the collaboration with the World Bank would bring world-class expertise and resources to Islamabad, ensuring that facilities and services reach residents “at their doorstep.”

He also emphasized CDA’s commitment to utilizing the World Bank’s technical capabilities, consultancy, and experience to achieve the best possible outcomes.

With the World Bank’s support, the authority aims to transform Islamabad into a city with state-of-the-art facilities and efficient services for its residents.