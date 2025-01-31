Open Menu

CDA, World Bank Join Hands To Combat Smog, Improve Air Quality In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 07:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) World Bank Senior Disaster Risk Management Program Specialist Lesley Y. Cordero assured on Friday his full cooperation to Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa in tackling smog-related challenges.

The CDA chairman in a meeting with World Bank delegation led by Lesley Y. Cordero proposed establishing a Carbon Credit Cell within the CDA, seeking the World Bank’s technical support in obtaining carbon credits for various green initiatives.

Cordero offered assistance in developing short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies to improve Islamabad’s air quality.

Discussions revolved around formulating effective measures to curb air pollution and ensure a healthier environment for Islamabad’s residents.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for a reliable Air Quality Index (AQI) to provide accurate data for public awareness and policy decisions.

He underscored the urgency of implementing preventive measures against smog before the peak season begins, stressing the need for strict control over smoke-emitting vehicles.

A key decision taken during the meeting was to enforce fitness certification for all vehicles in the city to reduce emissions.

The CDA chief reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against vehicles contributing to pollution, highlighting the introduction of electric buses as a major step toward sustainable urban transport.

He also outlined plans for an extensive tree plantation campaign this year, aimed at mitigating air pollution.

Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to leveraging global expertise in environmental management, ensuring that Islamabad remains a cleaner and greener city for its residents.

More Stories From Pakistan