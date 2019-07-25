CDA,MCI join hands to ensure drainage of accumulated water during monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitian Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Thursday join hands to ensure drainage of water, accumulated on the Federal Capital's roads and streets, during and after the ongoing monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) and Metropolitian Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Thursday join hands to ensure drainage of water , accumulated on the Federal Capital's roads and streets, during and after the ongoing monsoon season.

The CDA has tasked its Director General Works (DGW) to supervise the drainage of water gather as results of seasonal rains, said a press release issued here.

The CDA management has asked the DGW to work jointly with MCI for removal of solid waste, construction waste and soil lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rain water could flow smoothly.

The DGW has also been directed to coordinate with MCI for immediate removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass especially along the road drainage system which is affecting the proper drainage of rain water.

It has been further directed to ensure covering of all main-holes around the city and take effective measures for draining the rain water from the sloppy areas.

Several wings of civic agency including Roads Directorate (North), Roads Directorate (South), Markets and Road Maintenance Directorate and its other concerned formations along with other concerned departments has remained busy in draining water accumulated due to heavy rain fall on Wednesday night.

The CDA teams has drained water accumulated on 9th Avenue, I-8 Interchange (Western side), Faizabad Interchange, Minister Enclave and other areas of the city.

These CDA teams also collaborated with different formations of MCI for drainage of water from the houses and other premises.

On the instructions of the management, Director General Works personally visited different areas of the city and deputed the staff where needed.