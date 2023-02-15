ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, demolishing several illegal structures from the state land across the city.

Today, the operation was started from the IJP road under the supervision of Director General Enforcement where several cemented structures, dozens of illegal stalls and bus stands were razed down using heavy machinery, said a press release.

Similarly, in another operation in F-6/4, the civic body demolished the garage, fences, additional gate and boundary walls outside the government residencies with the collaboration of the housing ministry and retrieved the government land.

During the operation, the authorities concerned also removed different encroachments from Jaba Taili, Khana Pull, Sinyari and F-12 sector.

The mega operation against the land mafia was launched in line with directives of CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to purge the city of encroachers.