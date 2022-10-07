UrduPoint.com

CDA's Anti Encroachment Operation In Capital Continued: State Minister For Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

CDA's anti encroachment operation in Capital continued: State Minister for Law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :State minister for law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Friday informed the Upper House that anti encroachment operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) was continued in Islamabad to demolish illegal infrastructures.

During question hour, the minister said that the CDA's Directorate of Enforcement was carrying out operation round the clock and even on the complaints received on whatsapp number.

He said as a result of 1142 anti encroachment operation across the board, 6295 illegal structures were demolished whereas 1062 items of encroachers were confiscated and subsequently auctioned.

He said that besides auction, an amount of Rs 4.082 million on account of fine was also recovered from trespassers as penalty.

The Standing Committee of the Upper House played an important role to persuade civic body to remove illegal structures and stop encroachment in the capital, he told.

He said the shopping mall of Islamabad has sufficient parking facility however in future, sufficient parking facilities would be allocated in the planning.

Regarding questions about encroachments in different posh sectors of Islamabad, the minister said that litigation was pending in different courts of law against private housing societies in these sectors. Their illegal constructions will be demolished after court's decision in favor of the civic body, the minister assured.

