Open Menu

CDA’s Beautification Drive Shines As Iranian President Arrives In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM

CDA’s beautification drive shines as Iranian President arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully led a wide-ranging beautification and urban enhancement campaign as the President of Iran arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit, marking a major diplomatic milestone in Pakistan-Iran relations.

The civic body transformed key areas of the Federal capital to reflect Pakistan’s tradition of hospitality and commitment to regional diplomacy.

“The arrival of the Iranian President is a proud moment for our nation. Islamabad was prepared to reflect our warmth and our values of peace, progress, and hospitality,” said Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the capital presented itself with dignity and grace.”

In the days leading up to the visit, the CDA launched a comprehensive city beautification campaign.

Major roads, intersections, and avenues were cleaned and adorned with national flags of Pakistan and Iran, celebrating the long-standing cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Colorful lighting installations were placed along key routes, giving the city a festive and ceremonial atmosphere.

Greenbelts were freshly maintained, and floral arrangements were positioned at strategic locations to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the capital.

These measures, carried out in coordination with other departments, served a dual purpose—offering a dignified welcome to the visiting head of state while contributing to the broader vision of developing Islamabad as a clean, green, and efficient capital.

Officials noted that such visits are not only symbolic of strong bilateral ties but also provide Pakistan an opportunity to project its capital as a modern, well-managed city ready to host international leaders.

Recent Stories

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

1 hour ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

2 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

4 hours ago
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

13 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

15 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

15 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

15 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan