CDA’s beautification drive shines as Iranian President arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully led a wide-ranging beautification and urban enhancement campaign as the President of Iran arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit, marking a major diplomatic milestone in Pakistan-Iran relations.

The civic body transformed key areas of the Federal capital to reflect Pakistan’s tradition of hospitality and commitment to regional diplomacy.

“The arrival of the Iranian President is a proud moment for our nation. Islamabad was prepared to reflect our warmth and our values of peace, progress, and hospitality,” said Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the capital presented itself with dignity and grace.”

In the days leading up to the visit, the CDA launched a comprehensive city beautification campaign.

Major roads, intersections, and avenues were cleaned and adorned with national flags of Pakistan and Iran, celebrating the long-standing cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Colorful lighting installations were placed along key routes, giving the city a festive and ceremonial atmosphere.

Greenbelts were freshly maintained, and floral arrangements were positioned at strategic locations to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the capital.

These measures, carried out in coordination with other departments, served a dual purpose—offering a dignified welcome to the visiting head of state while contributing to the broader vision of developing Islamabad as a clean, green, and efficient capital.

Officials noted that such visits are not only symbolic of strong bilateral ties but also provide Pakistan an opportunity to project its capital as a modern, well-managed city ready to host international leaders.