CDA's Beautification Drive Transforms Islamabad, Residents Praise City's New Look
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Islamabad is abuzz with fresh colors and greener views as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) rolls out an ambitious beautification drive across the capital.
With vibrant flowers, lush greenery, and artistic steel installations adorning the city, residents are taking notice of the refreshed look, praising the CDA’s efforts to make Islamabad more inviting.
Under this initiative, CDA has added colorful floral arrangements, green plants, and carefully chosen steel sculptures in key areas.
These new additions not only brighten the cityscape but also enhance Islamabad’s eco-friendly reputation by expanding green spaces.
Local residents have shared enthusiastic feedback about the transformation. “Islamabad feels more alive than ever,” commented Rimsha Khan, a resident of Sector F-7.
“The flowers and greenery are so refreshing, especially as we move into the fall season. It’s wonderful to see the city taking such care in its appearance.
”
Farhan Bhatti, a long-time resident of the Blue Area, praised the steel installations that reflect the city’s heritage and values.
“These art pieces give Islamabad a modern touch while honoring our cultural roots. It makes me proud to call this city home,” he said.
Many have also appreciated the drive’s eco-friendly impact.
“It’s inspiring to see so many green initiatives here,” noted Farwa Hassan, a university student.
“As someone concerned about the environment, I think these steps make a difference for both the community and nature,” he added.
The CDA’s beautification drive is part of its ongoing mission to enhance Islamabad's visual and environmental appeal.
With more initiatives on the horizon, CDA remains dedicated to nurturing the capital’s green landscape and aesthetic values, aiming to provide a welcoming and refreshing atmosphere for all.
