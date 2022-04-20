UrduPoint.com

CDA's Building Control Collects Over Rs 7mln Revenue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CDA's building control collects over Rs 7mln revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) building control directorate had collected over Rs7 million revenue during the month of March.

The revenue was collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates, commercial charges and other heads including fines on account of non-conforming use, said its spokesman on Wednesday.

The building control directorate, he said had fetched over Rs 400,000 revenue by issuing 7 completion certificates to residential buildings, whereas 14 building plans generated funds amounting over Rs 300,000.

Similarly, around Rs 150,000 were fetched after approving building plans of three commercial buildings, while over Rs150,000 earned by issuing No-Objection-Certificate (NOCs) to 56 residential buildings.

Likewise, the directorate generated Rs 3 million by issuing NOCs to 32 commercial buildings.

As result of steps taken by the authority for ensuring financial discipline and financially strengthening the authority, revenue is increasing gradually. Instructions have been issued for ensuring strict financial discipline so that authority could be made financially stable, the spokesman added.

\395

Related Topics

March Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

19 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.