CDA's Building Control Department Collects Rs 487 Mln Revenue

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:18 PM

The Building Control Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected Rs. 487 million revenue since June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Building Control Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected Rs. 487 million revenue since June 2021.

The CDA's Building Control Department has issued 156 notices on illegal and additional constructions in various sectors since June 2021, while show cause notices have been issued to 20 buildings.

The department has been issued instructions, that the illegal and additional constructions should be removed immediately, otherwise illegal and additional constructions would be sealed or demolished.

The department has approved 253 residential buildings and plans for 18 commercial buildings, while the CDA's Building Control completed processing of more than 80 percent of the public complaints it received.

In addition, the Building Control Department has carried out these operations in Sector G-7, G-8, G-10, G-11, F-10, F-6, F-7, I-Series, Margalla Town and Rawal Town areas of Islamabad.

