ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority's ( CDA ), campaign for effective enforcement of building bye laws and regulations is underway in the Private Housing Societies of Islamabad . More than 1100 building Plans were submitted for approval to Building Control Directorate- II, CDA and out of these 965 building plans are approved.

In the first phase, residential building plans of the Private Housing Societies are being approved, while in the second phase, building plans for commercial building would be approved, on issuance of notification of these bye laws, as approved by the Federal Cabinet on the recommendations of Federal commission for review of Master plans.

In this way, Notices have been issued to buildings owners in Sector E-11 on their non-confirmation use / violation.

Enforcement and implementation of these building bye laws & regulations in the Private Housing have been highly appreciated by the residents of these Private Housing Societies.

Resultantly, a large number of building plans are being submitted. Approximate 1100 building Plans were submitted to Building Control Directorate- II, CDA for approval and 965 building plans approved.

Furthermore, to prevent the residential houses / area from commercial use, People / residents are also indicating to CDA for its non-confirmation use in these private housing societies.

Building Control Directorate II of the authority have already started the legal action against the violators / non-confirming users, while on receiving complaint by the people / resident notices are being issued to the violators / non-confirming users in these private Housing societies. For enforcement and implementation of building bye laws & regulations in these private Housing societies, legal action / proceeding would also be taken after expire of the notice period/ time.