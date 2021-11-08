UrduPoint.com

CDA's Cochlear Implant Centre Treats 450 Patients

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

CDA's cochlear implant centre treats 450 patients

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 450 patients were treated in cochlear implant centre, established in Capital Development Authority's (CDA) hospital for the treatment of deaf and mute population of the country.

"It is the first public sector cochlear implant centre across the country, providing treatment of deafness and ear-related diseases," said an official on Monday.

The initiative, he said, was based on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide better healthcare facilities to the citizens of the country.

Around 10 beds had been specified for cochlear implant patients in the newly constructed block of the Capital Hospital, he informed.

The official added that the authority had purchased latest equipment and upgraded the operation theater with the allocation of Rs.

80 million.

The CDA had been running the only public sector cochlear implant programme in the capital since 2016 and was providing regular cochlear implant services to the patients from all across the country.

Due to increase in workload, demand and lack of ample human resources, the authority had decided to establish an exclusive facility for the treatment of deaf and mute population of the country.

The CDA board had approved the creation of one post each for consultant, cochlear implant surgeon, registrar and two posts of audiologist and one for speech therapist.

More Stories From Pakistan

