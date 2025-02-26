CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully completed the second day of its commercial plots auction, generating a staggering Rs.16.82 billion so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully completed the second day of its commercial plots auction, generating a staggering Rs.16.82 billion so far.

The auction, which began on February 25, has seen enthusiastic participation from investors, with 12 categories of commercial plots being sold across various sectors of the Federal capital.

On the second day of the auction, five plots from Class III shopping centers in different sectors were sold for a combined total of Rs. 1.13 billion.

Among the notable transactions, Plot No. 4-A of the Farooqia Market Class III Shopping Center in Sector F-6/1 fetched Rs. 31.03 crore, while Plot No. 4 in Bazaar No. 2 of Sector G-10/2 was sold for Rs. 32.532 crore. Other plots in Sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3 also attracted competitive bidding, with each plot selling for Rs. 16.399 crore.

The auction, being held at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, will continue until February 28.

On the final day, ready-to-use commercial shops in the Blue Area Parking Plaza will be offered to investors.

The event has drawn significant attention from both local and international investors, highlighting the growing interest in Islamabad’s real estate market.

The CDA is offering a wide range of commercial properties during the four-day auction, including plots in Blue Area, commercial centers, industrial zones, apartments, and Park Enclave.

Additionally, shops in Blue Area parking plazas and Class III shopping centers are up for grabs, providing diverse investment opportunities.

The auction is being conducted under the supervision of an Auction Committee chaired by the CDA’s Member Finance.

All bids received will undergo thorough scrutiny before being presented to the CDA board, which holds the authority to approve or reject them.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed satisfaction with the auction’s progress, stating that the revenue generated will be allocated to development projects and beautification initiatives across Islamabad. “This auction is a significant step toward enhancing the city’s infrastructure and ensuring sustainable urban development,” he said.

The successful auction reflects the confidence of investors in Islamabad’s real estate market and underscores the CDA’s efforts to promote transparency and efficiency in its operations. With one day remaining, the auction is expected to conclude on a high note, further boosting the city’s economic prospects.