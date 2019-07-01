UrduPoint.com
CDA's Degree Verification Cell Directs To Complete Verification Of Employees' Degrees Within One Month

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:36 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed Monday directed the Degree verification Cell to complete cross verification of the degrees of employess within one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed Monday directed the Degree verification Cell to complete cross verification of the degrees of employess within one month. The chairman issued these directives while reviewing progress on degree verification process and pending inquiries, saying the findings of pending inquiries should be submitted within two days, said a press release.

The chairman CDA was briefed that 20 percent work of degree cross verification had been completed. Out of 846 employees' degrees, 169 have been forwarded to Higher education Commission (HEC) for cross verification, of which 119 had been received back while remaining were in the process. The chairman CDA directed the Human Resource Directorate (HRD) to issue final reminder to the directors of the formations to forward degrees / testimonials / educational certificates of non-gazetted employees working under their administrative control for verification from concerned issuing department through Security Directorate.

In case of failure the slackness will be placed in their annual confidential report dossier.

The chairman was apprised that presently, 201 inquiries were being conducted out of which 142 are fact findings and 59 were formal inquiries. Likewise, 76 reports in this regard has so far been received which includes 55 fact finding and 21 formal inquiries.

While showing displeasure over the delay, the chairman directed the Human Resource Directorate to issue final reminder to the officers concerned to conclude the inquiries within one month.

