CDA's DVC Approves Designs Of Six Commercial Buildings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CDA's DVC approves designs of six commercial buildings

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Design Vetting Committee (DVC) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the building designs of six commercial structures to be erected in various parts of the city.

The approval was given in a meeting which held the other day here at the CDA headquarters. The officers of the Planning Wing and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

Building plans of seven commercial buildings were presented for approval in the meeting.

The building plan and design of Plot No. 17 of Diplomatic Enclave located in Sector G-5 was approved.

Similarly, a building plan for Plot No. 6-C in Sector F-10 Markaz and Plot No 1 in the Blue Area adjoining Sector F-9 and G-9 were approved after thorough scrutiny of papers.

The meeting also approved the design of Plot No. 59 in the Blue Area adjacent to F-6 and G-6 and also approved the building plan.

Likewise, the building plan of Plot No. 64 in Sector H-11/4 was also approved. Similarly, in G-11/3 the design of plat no 11 for construction of a mosque was approved.

The building plan and design for construction of school in Plot No. 578 Block B in Gulberg Green area was also approved.

However, the approval of the design of Plot No. 15 in the Blue Area adjacent to Sector G-9 was postponed over the absence of the architect.

