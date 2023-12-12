Open Menu

CDA's Eco-freindly 'Cycle Track Project' To Hit Capital Roads By Next Year

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CDA's eco-freindly 'Cycle Track Project' to hit Capital roads by next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) An eco-friendly biggest ever 'Cycle Track Project' will hit Capital city roads by next year (2024) in January where in the first phase of the project various protected cycling tracks for citizens would be laid down alongside the Metro bus stations and Margalla Avenues.

Member of Capital Development Authority for Technology & Digitalization Nauman Khalid talking to a private news channel said that practical steps have been taken to make Islamabad more environment-friendly and CDA will soon implement a cycling track project in capital roads to promote healthy activity and cater to the increasing number of

cyclists.

"We want to promote a culture of healthy activities and lessen the traffic burden on the roads to make this city more environment friendly and beautiful by providing safe cycling tracks for women, children and elders", he mentioned.

Around 150-kilometre cycling track with an estimated Rs 1.265 billion would be constructed along with major Avenues of the city roads, he said, adding, that the authority with the collaboration of the IT sector also has plans to introduce electric and pedalling cycles in the final phase.

CDA has prepared a PC-I in this regard, and the CDA board will deliberate on the matter in its meeting scheduled for next week, adding, that the PC-I highlighted the frequent use of public transport by the residents of Islamabad, and the benefits of the project.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Cycling Metro Traffic January Women Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

14 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

2 hours ago
SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan