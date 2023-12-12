ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) An eco-friendly biggest ever 'Cycle Track Project' will hit Capital city roads by next year (2024) in January where in the first phase of the project various protected cycling tracks for citizens would be laid down alongside the Metro bus stations and Margalla Avenues.

Member of Capital Development Authority for Technology & Digitalization Nauman Khalid talking to a private news channel said that practical steps have been taken to make Islamabad more environment-friendly and CDA will soon implement a cycling track project in capital roads to promote healthy activity and cater to the increasing number of

cyclists.

"We want to promote a culture of healthy activities and lessen the traffic burden on the roads to make this city more environment friendly and beautiful by providing safe cycling tracks for women, children and elders", he mentioned.

Around 150-kilometre cycling track with an estimated Rs 1.265 billion would be constructed along with major Avenues of the city roads, he said, adding, that the authority with the collaboration of the IT sector also has plans to introduce electric and pedalling cycles in the final phase.

CDA has prepared a PC-I in this regard, and the CDA board will deliberate on the matter in its meeting scheduled for next week, adding, that the PC-I highlighted the frequent use of public transport by the residents of Islamabad, and the benefits of the project.