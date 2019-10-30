Ratio of approval of building plans submission cases has been increased as result of field operations conducted by the Building Control Section II of Capital Development Authority (CDA), in different housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Ratio of approval of building plans submission cases has been increased as result of field operations conducted by the Building Control Section II of Capital Development Authority (CDA), in different housing societies.

Citizens in large number are approaching the authority for the approval of commercial and residential building plans.

In order to ensure building control, CDA has started an exercise in the private housing societies. Numbers of premises was sealed on violations of building plans, non-conforming use and others.

The basic objective of field operations is to instigate people who have invested in the private housing societies in different Zones of CDA to submit their building plan for obtaining formal approval for the competent authorities Commercial or residential.

In this context, large numbers of people are submitting plans of their buildings for approval. Moreover, number of people are voluntarily removing non-conforming by themselves.

In order to improve service delivery and facilitate the general public, BCS-II Directorate has been strengthened by deputing available more staff and provision of more resources.

CDA is committed to facilitate general public by providing quality service delivery. Building control all over the city would be ensured to bring symmetry in the building patterns and ensure implementation of building by-laws.