With massive plantation on amended beds, roads well marked and fully functional street lights, the federal capital is fast regaining its diminished beauty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :With massive plantation on amended beds, roads well marked and fully functional street lights, the Federal capital is fast regaining its diminished beauty.

Everywhere across the capital city, the staffers of the Capital Development Authority are seen redoing the flower beds, painting the medians and marking and trimming the haphazardly grown trees.

The new CDA management is putting all its efforts to revive the distinction of Islamabad � The Beautiful which otherwise had been lost to the blithe lack of concern by the previous civic administration.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed said that the authority making all out efforts to restore natural beauty of the capital city by utilizing its available resources.

CDA chairman said that the authority is taking steps to restore the basic structure of the city.

Infrastructure of the whole city will be restored with in few months. CDA is committed for providing best facilities to the citizens by restoring the natural beauty of the city, he added. He said CDA has initiated a number of projects regarding restoration of infrastructure, beautification of the city, and other developmental works.

Department of Sewerage and Sanitation has been directed to ensure the cleanliness of all the gutters and main holes in the city.

Best sanitation services should be provided to the citizens. There will be no compromise on cleanliness. Chairman directed the department of street lights to restore all the street lights of the city within two months.

He asked the environment department to upgrade the parks, cleanliness at green belts, and to plant more saplings for enhancing the beauty.

Meanwhile the work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on lane marking, kerb stone, and repairing of all main roads is underway.

CDA Spokesperson told this news agency, that work of lane marking is underway at Khayaban e Soharwardi road and 7th avenue while the work of stone fixing is continued at 9th avenue, Ibn-e-Sina road G-8, Kashmir Highway, Service road G-8, Service road South G-10, Service road F-10, G-9, F-6, F-7, and F-11.

During last few months the administration of CDA completed work on kerb stone, lane marking, repairing of infrastructure, and restoration at roads of sector G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-9, F-10, and other areas, he said.

He said lane marking has been done at Sadar road of G-6 and work on kerb stone painting completed at G-6, G-7, Blue Area, and Khayaban-e-Iqbal.

To enhance the green cover of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority� has decided to plant saplings in March on greenbelts on both sides of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus route, which falls within the limits of the federal capital.

The CDA's environment director general inspected the greenbelts along metro bus route with the National Highway Authority (NHA) director and discussed the plan to plant trees in upcoming plantation drive.

CDA official said that climate change ministry would also provide its financial and technical assistance in the plantation drive to ensure maximum survival rate.

According to the CDA official, the buses plying on the metro route emit greenhouse gases but plantation on both sides would help mitigate their impact.

395/778