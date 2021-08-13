UrduPoint.com

CDA's Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign Continues In Islamabad

Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:29 PM

CDA's monsoon tree plantation campaign continues in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority's (CDA's) monsoon tree plantation campaign in Islamabad is in full swing to plant maximum number of tree with aim to make the city greener

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA's) monsoon tree plantation campaign in Islamabad is in full swing to plant maximum number of tree with aim to make the city greener.

On the special direction of the CDA administration, Department of Environment is working day and night to make Islamabad more green, beautiful and attractive.

During the drive, the CDA's Environment Department has planted thousands of trees at various highways, intersections, green belts, drains sides and roadside slopes and various parks in Islamabad.

The authority will successfully complete its set target. In that regard, a comprehensive and solid strategy, duties have also been assigned among the relevant staff.

The CDA's environment department has set up stalls at various places in the city to distribute free plants among the citizens, as well as free plants has distributed from One Window located in the CDA headquarter.

The CDA administration has also appealed the citizens to take part in the tree plantation campaign and plant trees in their homes to make the federal capital greener, beautiful and attractive.

The educational institutions of the Federal Capital were also asked to take part in the tree plantation campaign and free plants were also being provided to the students.

It may be mentioned that CDA's Environment Department has also set up Mewaki forests in Sector I-8, 9th Avenue and Sector F-10 to keep the land of the Federal Capital free from illegal encroachments and constructions.

