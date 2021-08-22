UrduPoint.com

CDA's Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign Continues In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority's (CDA's) monsoon tree plantation campaign is in full swing in Islamabad to plant maximum number of tree with aim to make the city greener.

On the special directions of the CDA administration, the Department of Environment is working day and night to make Islamabad more lush, beautiful and attractive, said a news release.

In addition, the CDA's Environment Department has planted thousands of trees at various highways, intersections, green belts, drains and roadside slopes and various parks in Islamabad during the drive.

In this regard, with a comprehensive and solid strategy, duties have also been distributed among the concerned staff at different times.

Despite the weekly holiday, a large number of citizens, including Environment Department staff, civil society representatives, private organizations and various NGOs took part in the tree-planting camping at F-9 Park in Islamabad and Planted hundreds of plants in and around F-9 Park.

In addition, the Department of Environment has set up stalls at various places in the city to distribute free plants among the citizens, as well as free plants are also available on one window located in CDA headquarters.

The CDA administration has also appealed to the citizens to take part in the tree planting campaign to make the Federal Capital more green, beautiful and attractive and they should also plant trees in their homes to keep the environment clean.

