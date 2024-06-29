CDA's One-window Operation To Remain Open On Weekends
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 08:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday announced that its one-window operation will remain open on June 29 and 30, 2024, to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad.
The operation will continue until 9 pm on both days.
This decision has been made on the instructions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, whe also directed Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa to personally oversee the operation.
The Chairman CDA visited the one-window operation and chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for citizens' convenience.
The CDA has decided to cancel the allotment of properties for which installments have not been paid by June 30, 2024. It has also been decided to blacklist the defaulters.
