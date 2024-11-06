Open Menu

CDA’s Replaces Obsolete PRCC Water Line At Sitara Market To Improve Supply

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 07:06 PM

CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitara Market to improve supply

In a bid to improve water supply reliability, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has begun replacing the outdated PRCC water line in Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz, with a modern 12-inch diameter mild steel (MS) line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a bid to improve water supply reliability, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has begun replacing the outdated PRCC water line in Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz, with a modern 12-inch diameter mild steel (MS) line.

This project, part of CDA’s broader initiative to upgrade water infrastructure, aims to enhance water flow and ensure consistent access for residents and businesses in the area.

The new MS line is expected to significantly improve water pressure and distribution, addressing complaints of low supply that have impacted households and commercial establishments.

CDA Directoe General Water Management Sardar Khan Zimri told APP that the replacement of this old line is crucial for maintaining an uninterrupted water supply in G-7 Markaz and surrounding neighborhoods.

"We are committed to ensuring that Islamabad’s water infrastructure meets the demands of our growing city," he noted.

Zimri added that the project is part of the CDA’s ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure across the capital, enhancing essential services for residents.

"By using high-quality materials like mild steel, we’re not only improving the water supply but also ensuring that these systems remain durable for years to come," said Zimri.

The replacement work is being carried out by the Water Directorate, which has dedicated itself to minimizing disruptions in supply and expediting the project.

The CDA official anticipate that the improved water line will result in better service and reduced maintenance costs over time.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Market Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges ..

Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, urges health minister

29 seconds ago
 Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Pol ..

Riaz honoured for outstanding media service to Polio Eradication Efforts

31 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

Commissioner reviews youth festival preparations

11 minutes ago
 Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

Abro inspects disbursement of cash process

11 minutes ago
 IT, data role vital for sustainable development: S ..

IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima

11 minutes ago
 CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

23 minutes ago
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

24 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO ..

DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

24 minutes ago
 Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to ..

Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..

24 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training Colle ..

Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung

24 minutes ago
 LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan