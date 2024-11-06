CDA’s replaces obsolete PRCC water line at Sitara Market to improve supply

In a bid to improve water supply reliability, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has begun replacing the outdated PRCC water line in Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz, with a modern 12-inch diameter mild steel (MS) line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a bid to improve water supply reliability, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has begun replacing the outdated PRCC water line in Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz, with a modern 12-inch diameter mild steel (MS) line.

This project, part of CDA’s broader initiative to upgrade water infrastructure, aims to enhance water flow and ensure consistent access for residents and businesses in the area.

The new MS line is expected to significantly improve water pressure and distribution, addressing complaints of low supply that have impacted households and commercial establishments.

CDA Directoe General Water Management Sardar Khan Zimri told APP that the replacement of this old line is crucial for maintaining an uninterrupted water supply in G-7 Markaz and surrounding neighborhoods.

"We are committed to ensuring that Islamabad’s water infrastructure meets the demands of our growing city," he noted.

Zimri added that the project is part of the CDA’s ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure across the capital, enhancing essential services for residents.

"By using high-quality materials like mild steel, we’re not only improving the water supply but also ensuring that these systems remain durable for years to come," said Zimri.

The replacement work is being carried out by the Water Directorate, which has dedicated itself to minimizing disruptions in supply and expediting the project.

The CDA official anticipate that the improved water line will result in better service and reduced maintenance costs over time.