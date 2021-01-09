CDC approves Rs. 1.72 billion development projects of mass public welfare in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee on Saturday accorded formal approval to Rs. 1.72 billion worth various developmental projects for the State.

AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider chaired the meeting which approved the projects including Rs. 579 million worth reconditioning and improvement of Kotli Gulpur Kerote road.

The meeting approved the construction of 138 kilometer roads in 13 Constituencies of the line of control under LOC package phase-I costing over 1.14 billion rupees.

The meeting also approved the construction of 800 bankers in collaboration with Pakistan Army under LOC package phase one.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that the LOC Package has been prepared jointly by the AJK government and Pakistan Army and funds for this project has been allocated by the Federal government.

Haider said this project would go a long way in mitigating the sufferings of the people living close to the line of control and added that the project has been designed keeping in view the local requirements.

The Prime Minister said that apart from this project the government has also launched billion of rupees projects in the areas of line of the control to mitigate the suffering of the people who have been badly affected due to Indian forces firing.

He said the second phase of this project will be started soon and added that these projects have been prepared in view of the defense requirements at the line of control.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Ministers and high ranking government officials.

Meanwhile addressing a high level meeting held in connection with the permanent rehabilitation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees migrated in 1989, the Prime Minister said that government would provide all possible facilities to the refugees.

He said government would fulfill its responsibilities regarding their permanent settlement and provision of employment.

He urged the concerned officials to prepare database of the refugees for taking practical steps for their rehabilitation.

He said government for the first time has started developmental projects in IIOJK refugee camps and extended maximum facilities on permanent basis to the refugees.