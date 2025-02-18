Open Menu

CDC, IAP Sign MoU For Life Insurance Policy Finder

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM

CDC, IAP sign MoU for life insurance policy finder

Being at the forefront of end-user facilitation and creating ease of doing business, the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDCPL) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) to enable and provide the Life Insurance Policy Finder for policyholders and their beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Being at the forefront of end-user facilitation and creating ease of doing business, the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDCPL) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) to enable and provide the Life Insurance Policy Finder for policyholders and their beneficiaries.

The MoU was signed by Badiuddin Akber Chief Executive Officer CDC and Naved Akhtar Usmani Secretary General IAP, in the presence of Waseem Khan Director SECP, and other senior members of SECP, CDC, IAP, State Life, Adamjee Life and EFU Life, said a news release.

The Life Insurance Policy Finder initiative—recommended by the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), driven by IAP, and powered by CDC—is envisioned as a project of national significance that will enable policyholders and their beneficiaries to locate any life insurance policies held by the policyholders, thereby enhancing accessibility and transparency.

This project aims to address the issue of unclaimed policies by the beneficiaries of policyholders due to a lack of awareness in the event of policyholder demise, leading to the loss of financial rights of the beneficiaries, especially in vulnerable circumstances of the loss of loved ones.

With the operationalization of the Life Insurance Policy Finder service, policyholders and beneficiaries will be able to raise a query by sending a text message to the policyholder CNIC, against which the service will respond if any life insurance policy(ies) exists or not for the given CNIC and also advise on the future course of action in case any policy(ies) do exist for the given CNIC.

Commenting on the occasion, Badiuddin Akber said, “This initiative marks a significant step forward in modernizing Pakistan’s life insurance sector, in line with CDC’s vision for leveraging technology to enhance customer service, increase accessibility, and streamline operations in Pakistan’s business landscape. The Policy Finder service will soon be available to policyholders nationwide, offering a simplified process to track and locate their life insurance policies.”

This MoU, which IAP has signed on behalf of its member Life Insurance companies, will facilitate the participation of Pakistan’s Life Insurance companies in the Policy Finder service.

This service, developed and powered by CDC, will streamline policy queries and improve the overall consumer experience in the life insurance sector.

Recent Stories

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

57 seconds ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

1 minute ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

31 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

31 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

46 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

46 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

1 hour ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

1 hour ago
 EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

1 hour ago
 National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top fi ..

National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan