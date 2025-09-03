CDD, Instructor Inspects CNG Stations , Hotels Under Fire Safety Order
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Civil Defense Department (CDD) Instructor has inspected various CNG pumps, hotels and Tandoors for fire safety under the Civil Defense Fire Safety Order.
The main objective of this inspection was to review the availability and effectiveness of fire extinguishers and other safety arrangements during any emergency.
During the inspection, the places where deficiencies or omissions were found regarding fire safety were formally issued a notice of seven days so that they could complete the safety arrangements within the stipulated period.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDD, instructor inspects CNG stations , hotels under fire safety order1 minute ago
-
16 outlaws held1 minute ago
-
Punjab Governor visits flood affected areas to review arrangements for flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris forum slams India for launching water aggression against Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar Wali Khan slams PTI’s self-serving agenda, urges opposition to put nation first31 minutes ago
-
Psychiatrist appeals for 'Mental Health Support for Flood Victims', urges community engagement31 minutes ago
-
Chairman of Pakistan ulema council urges national unity, calls for humanitarian aid to flood victims41 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers1 hour ago
-
KSrelief starts emergency relief distribution for flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 hours ago
-
Five people died, 29 injured in Quetta blast11 hours ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Quetta blast, vows to bring perpetrators to justice11 hours ago
-
National consensus needed on Dams: Rana12 hours ago