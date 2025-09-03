Open Menu

CDD, Instructor Inspects CNG Stations , Hotels Under Fire Safety Order

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:30 AM

CDD, instructor inspects CNG stations , hotels under fire safety order

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Civil Defense Department (CDD) Instructor has inspected various CNG pumps, hotels and Tandoors for fire safety under the Civil Defense Fire Safety Order.

The main objective of this inspection was to review the availability and effectiveness of fire extinguishers and other safety arrangements during any emergency.

During the inspection, the places where deficiencies or omissions were found regarding fire safety were formally issued a notice of seven days so that they could complete the safety arrangements within the stipulated period.

APP/azq/378

