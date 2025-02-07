Open Menu

CDF Of Maldives Armed Forces Calls On COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPIND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail, said an ISPR news release.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Recognizing the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalizing bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability.

