CDG consults traders on increase in properties' rent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Director General (DG), City District Government Peshawar, Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman Wednesday assured trading community that the rents of the properties of city district would be increased in consultations with the trading community.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting regarding hike in the properties of the City District Government here in the District Council Hall. During the meeting the traders of the City District Government presented their objections and proposals.

The leaders of the trading that participated in the consultative meeting were included Malik Meher Elahi, Haji Shaukat Ali, Haji Mohammad Afzal, Shaukat Durrani, Javed Akhtar, Haji Jalil Jan and others.

The trading community and their elected public representatives were invited to the consultative meeting to express their views and take the process forward through mutual consultations and also redressed the hardships of the residents of the city.

During the meeting, the leaders of the trading community highlighted their hardships and proposed no increase in the rents while keeping in view their difficulties. During the meeting, the presidents of different bazaars addressed number by number.

The Director General assured the trading community that they all are honourable for them and do not want to deprived anyone of their employment. He said that the existing rent is low. However, he said that the rent of the City District Government properties is being increased in consultations with the trading community.