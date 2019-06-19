UrduPoint.com
CDGP Demolishes Illegally Constructed Stairs In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:54 PM

CDGP demolishes illegally constructed stairs in Peshawar

The City District Government Peshawar (CDGP) has demolished stairs constructed after the occupation of the second floor of the Namak Mandi Food Street

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The City District Government Peshawar (CDGP) has demolished stairs constructed after the occupation of the second floor of the Namak Mandi Food Street.

On the directives of ht District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan, the Director General (DG), CDGP Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Islahuddin along with the Assistant Director (AD) Property, Kamran Amjad and Director Terminal, Riaz Awan and demolition staff evacuated the occupied the floor, said a press release issued here on Wednesday..

A proprietor of the Tikkah Shop had taken the ground floor and first floor of the food street on rent. But, he illegally constructed stairs to the second floor and started using the portion for business.

The District Nazim took notice of the matter and directed the DG CDGP and district administration for conducting immediate operation for ending the illegal occupation.

The District Nazim Mohammad Asim Khan said that CDGP has constructed Namak Mandi Food Street and Food Court while Parking Skyline Plaza is also being constructed to resolve traffic problem at Namak Mandi and restore the glory of the Tikkah Karahi fame part of the city.

He said that they will not tolerate the illegal occupation of a single inch property of the district government. He said that the standard of the Food Court at Namak Mandi Food Street has made equal to international standard that will also help promote tourism in the city.

