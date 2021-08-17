CDGP launches monsoon plantation drive

The Director General (DG) City District Government Peshawar (CDGP), Khizer Hayat Khan Tuesday planted a sapling at the green belt of Tehmas Khan Football Stadium to launch monsoon tree plantation campaign under auspices of the civic body

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Director General (DG) City District Government Peshawar (CDGP), Khizer Hayat Khan Tuesday planted a sapling at the green belt of Tehmas Khan Football Stadium to launch monsoon tree plantation campaign under auspices of the civic body.

Besides, Member Peshawar Revival Committee MPA Ayesha Bano, former member town council, Irfan Saleem, Rabia Noorain and Syed Qadeem Shah, the consultant of Archeology Department Tariq Khattak was also present on the occasion.

Member of Peshawar Revival Committee MPA Ayesha Bano also planted a sapling to participate in the campaign.

DG City District Government and MPA Ayesha Bano also visited Shalimar Bagh in Shahi Bagh and inspected its various sections.

On this occasion, the Director General CDG issued directives for the posting of staff for the protection of the green belt and steps for further increase in the beauty of Shalimar Bagh.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the plantation drive launched under the auspices of City District Government will continue till the end of August. Saplings for the purpose will be provided by Forests Department.