CDigital organizes Launch event of IdeaHub S2 in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):Huawei Technologies Pakistan, Awan Distribution and CDigital collaboratively organized the Launch event of Huawei IdeaHub S2 here at a local hotel for Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

The launch ceremony was attended by Senior Minister AJK Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Secretary Tourism , Midhat Shehzad, Director IT Board Dr. Khalid Rafique and other government officials.

Awan Distribution in collaboration with partner CDigital have been working towards bringing the digital transformation in AJK for several years and now with Huawei technologies and it's solution IdeaHub S2, will keep working towards eliminating Video Conferencing challenges of organizations in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Huawei continues to enter and explore new markets in Northern region of Pakistan in an effort to bring and implement cutting edge leading technology for organizations of all scales and sizes. Customers from public and education sector attended the event such as AJK IT board, University of Azad Jammu Kashmir, SCO AJK. Live demonstration of the IdeaHub S2 was done for the customers where various ideahub solutions including smart classroom, smart office and smart education solution were discussed. During the demonstration, smart features of IdeaHub like split screen multi application use and intelligent smart tracking of camera were displayed. Intelligent hand writing recognition and auto shape detection was also demonstrated.

In his remarks Mr. Essam Baghdadi, President Awan Distribution said "We would like to thank our Partner Huawei Technologies and the dignitaries of AJK who attended the event and added value, knowledge and insight to the product launch. It reflects a deep understanding of a fast-growing IT knowledge and implementation in this highly educated territory of the great nation of Pakistan which would have not been possible without Huawei support," he ended.

In his speech Dr. Khalid Rafique, Director IT Board, AJK appreciated the efforts by saying " We appreciate Huawei and Awan Distribution efforts and we should certainly conduct more conferences like these in AJK to excel. This event can prove to be a milestone for facilitating education through smart classrooms in AJK".

Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Senior Minister Local government and Rural Development added that " Huawei, Awan Distribution and CDigital did an amazing job with this event and it's really something to be appreciated. Such events and programs will definitely help IT advancements in Azad Jammu and Kashmir".

Along with other dignitaries Miss Midhat Shehzad, Secretary Tourism AJK concluded her remarks by saying that "This was a great effort to promote IT. We can achieve great results with Huawei's Ideahub Technology and conducting virtual meetings will not only reduce expenses but also time. Through these public-private Partnerships, we can achieve important goals".