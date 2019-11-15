CDLD program changes course of local development, governance in KP: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Khan Taraka Friday said Community-Driven Local Development Programme (CDLD) implementation has changed the course of local governance and community development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Khan Taraka Friday said Community-Driven Local Development Programme (CDLD) implementation has changed the course of local governance and community development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Addressing the elected representatives and government officials during a cheque distribution ceremony of CDLD Programme in district Swabi, he said the significant impact of CDLD Policy implementation across the targeted districts of KP was greatly valued and appreciated by international foreign donors and locally.

He said due to our successful experiences, the government decided to expand the CDLD Policy implementation to six more districts of the province and involve village and neighborhood councils.

The cheque distribution ceremony was organized by the District Government with the assistance of the CDLD Programme to formally announce the initiation of the CDLD Programme in district Swabi.

Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mehmood apprised the participants on the overall progress that has been made so far under the CDLD Programme and informed that a total 160 developed projects worth Rs 203 million were being approved for district Swabi.

So far, 66 community projects worth Rs 57 million were under implementation by local communities in a wide range of prioritized sectors across different tehsils of district Swabi, he added.

Later on, Shahram Khan Tarakai distributed the cheques among the Community Based Organizations (CBOs) for implementing the community driven projects in tehsil Rajar of district Swabi.

Total 56 development projects worth Rs 63 million would be implemented within two phases in tehsil Rajar, Swabi. The community representatives appreciated the people-centered approach of CDLD Programme, where major allocations for community infrastructure projects were based on the development priorities of local communities.

Relying on the decentralized local government system, the government officials and elected representatives have been assigned key roles to integrate the CDLD approach in development planning at the Village/Neighborhood Council level.