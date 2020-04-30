UrduPoint.com
CDLD Program Provides PPEs Assistant Of Rs. 6.2 Million To KP Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Top officials of the Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program handed over personal protective items, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other items of worth Rs. 6.2 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for doctors and paramedical staff in 13 districts so that they be able to treat COVID 19 patients across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Top officials of the Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Program handed over personal protective items, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other items of worth Rs. 6.2 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for doctors and paramedical staff in 13 districts so that they be able to treat COVID 19 patients across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, a COVID-19 focused comprehensive communication campaign comprised of outreach material (banners, streamers) and radio announcements is also underway. CDLD Team Leader, Nadeem Bashir formally handed over the PPE consignments to Commissioner Malakand Riaz Khan Mahsud and Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul islam at the divisional headquarters.

The CDLD PPE consignment comprised of N95 masks, gloves, goggles and gowns.

Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Local Government thanked the EU Ambassador, Androulla Kaminara, and stated: "To boost GoKP's COVID-19 response, CDLD would equip and safeguard our frontline medical professionals, patients, and will also educate our communities on COVID-19 preventive measures across the province.

The Local Government and Rural Department extended its gratitude to the European Union (EU) for contributing PPE to support KP government in COVID-19 response." The Commissioners from Malakand and Hazara Divisions also acknowledged the support from the European Union (EU). They maintained that COVID-19 posed a great danger to the doctors and paramedics handling and treating the infected patients.

"KP government is truly thankful to EU for the direly needed support in these difficult times," they added. "The PPE would protect the medical workers from getting infected while treating the Coronavirus patients in their health facilities," said.

Nadeem Bashir (Team Leader CDLD). Through this awareness campaign it will educate local communities on COVID-19 preventive measures. He further added that through these collective efforts, KP government would be able to safeguard the healthcare professionals and protect the local people from the Coronavirus pandemic in the province.

