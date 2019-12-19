CDLD programme to be expanded to merged areas: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) programme will be expanded across the province including newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government , Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) programme will be expanded across the province including newly merged districts. "Programme has tremendous results at the grass root level" Tarakai said this while meeting with CDLD team leader Nadeem Bashir who called on him here. Soon a meeting is expected with European Union 's Ambassador regarding this programme, minister added.

Through this community development programme, small development projects are being driven in far-flung areas of under developed districts of the province which will brings favourable changes in the lives of the people. CDLD is a joint European Union and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget support programme in 13 districts of KP.

Programme team leader briefed minister about the progress on ongoing projects in the 13 target districts, proposed community projects, requirements, future planning and development model adopted for the programme. The minister reiterated the strong ownership on part of the government for CDLD and stated that this model could well be used by the government for all Village Council fundings. He thanked the European Union for its partnership in the programme and showed hope that provincial government will use all its resources for better run this project. In order to further expand the programme across the KP and newly merged districts, the minister will also meet EU Ambassador.