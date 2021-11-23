CDM demands early construction of roads projects

A meeting of Chitral Development Movement (CDM) was held here at a local hotel to resolve regional issues of the area

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) ::A meeting of Chitral Development Movement (CDM) was held here at a local hotel to resolve regional issues of the area.

The meeting was presided over by Qazi Ali Murad from Mastuj. The elders of all the valleys from Arandu to Brogel and representatives of different civil society organizations from both lower and upper Chitral attended the meeting.

This was the first joint meeting of upper and lower Chitral .It was also attended by Latkoh Development Forum, Drosh Action Forum, Karimabad Development Forum, Turkho Trich Road Forum, Arandu Action Forum and Ayun Forum.

The five-hour meeting unanimously passed a resolution urging the government and institutions concerned to start immediate implementation of all those schemes inaugurated by the CM, local MPA or other leaders.

The meeting also urged for transfer of funds to the account of the Deputy Commissioner for projects.It demanded that practical work should be started on Chitral-Garm Chashma road which has gone through the stages of inauguration.

Chitral Shandor road and Chitral to Bumborat road, fund for purchase of land should be immediately transferred to the account of Deputy Commissioner and practical work be started without any further delay.

The meeting also demanded construction of Karimabad and Arkari Road and Shughur- Roji Bridge. With the completion of Mirkhani Aranando Road, the price of local people's lands, houses, shops and gardens should be paid immediately to the owners.

Construction work of Mastuja to Broghul road should also be started. The construction work of Booni Torkhoo road, which has been going on since 2008, should be completed immediately. A jeepable bridge should be constructed to connect the area with the rest of Chitral, so that school going children, along with other parents could be provided easy access across the river.

The meeting demanded that contract of Upper Trich UC road should be handed over to C&W Department. Funding for the construction of Shishi Koh-e-Mudaklasht road should also be ensured, it added.