CDM demands to complete work on infrastructure projects in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Chitral Development Movement (CDM), an organization of volunteers while expressing concerns over unfinished work on infrastructure projects including Mastoj bridge, demanded of the government to complete these projects at the earliest keeping in view the miseries and problems of the people.

Inayatullah Aseer, Senior member of CDM said that work was started Boni Mastooj road last year but the work was stopped and now it was very difficult to travel on road due to its dilapidated condition.

The CDM also demanded repairmen of Mastoj Bridge and said that the bridge would collapse of work was not stated on time. They said that improvement of infrastructure was important to connect these areas with Central Asian States and to improve socio-economic conditions of Chitral people.