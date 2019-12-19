CDNS head accused of misappropriation worth million rupees

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Former Director General Central Directorate National Saving (CDNS) Zafar Masood has been accused of misappropriation of public funds worth millions of rupees during his tenure as head of the organization.The authority concerned has been directed to retrieve looted money from him , it has been reported in classified documents available with is scribe.Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appointed his close aide Zafar Masood as head of National savings and all prescribed procedure were breached to obliged him as head , the source divulged with the condition of anonymity's he was not authorized to speak on this issue.Director General Zafar Masood served this organization as its head from 2016 to 2017 and during this period financial misappropriation were committed on large scale and the organization assets were looted relentlessly.According to documents Zafar Masood looted Rs21.074 million in form of allowance and privileges which were declared an illegal act and the higher authority has been asked to recover this looted money from his while invoking the law concerned and criminal proceeding against him should be proceeded.The document says that he was entitled to get salary of BPS scale 21 but with the connivance of then finance division he was given extra amount without any legality.

The document says that former DG Zafar Masood transferred more than Rs 18 billion of accounts holders to the government accounts and committed massive irregularity and illegality.Zafar Masood have been alleged in the document that he disbursed Rs 2.961million to A foreign Magazine Capital Finance International UK without any authority and this public funds were wasted and now the authority has been directed to retrieve this amount from his by taking punitive action.The document says that during his tenure as head of NDNS , the employees of the organization were disbursed Rs 84 million under the garb of allowance but the investigation of the this scam revealed that the amount were given to few officers who were closed to director general as they were in good book of their boss.According to document , former head of CDNS has consumed RS 0.420 Millions on the entertainment and gift he delivered to this loved ones from the public funds which was earmarked for the welfare of the employees of the organization.This scribe tried to approach the accused to get his view points but contact could not be made.