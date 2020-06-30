UrduPoint.com
CDPR To Hold An Online Webinar Titled "Covid-19 And Innovation In Retail".

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:46 AM

CDPR to hold an online webinar titled

The Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) is holding an online Webinar tilted "Covid-19 and Innovation in Retail".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) is holding an online Webinar tilted "Covid-19 and Innovation in Retail". The Webinar will focus on as to what extent has traditional retail been affected due to Covid-19? and to what extent have online markets become a viable solution to sustain demand?. The expert panelists will provide clarity on different issues and would deliberate on Pakistan's retail issues amid the economic crunch due to COVID-19 as well as how technology can be used to boost the sector ,an organizer said on Monday.

He said experts will discuss the ways that how can traditional retail stores transition to e-commerce. He said that webinar will further discuss that due to the growing demand for online purchasing and the surge in increased digital payments amid Covid-19, the sector carries immense potential.

Following expert panelists will participate,Mr Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor to PM on commerce and investment, Ms. Jehan Ara President, P@SHA and Founder, The Nest I/O, Muneeb Maayr CEO Bykea and Daraz,Shehryar Baksh MD HKB LTD, and Hammid Zamman MD Sefam.

