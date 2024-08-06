CDS organizes seminar to bring together policymakers, experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Centre for Development and Stability (CDS), a think tank, in collaboration with Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBK) Quetta, Balochistan conducted seminar titled “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Assessing the Transformation of Vision into Reality with a Focus on Regional Connectivity, Innovation, and Security in Balochistan.”

The seminar was held at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University Quetta, Balochistan. The attendees of this seminar include guest speakers, faculty members, students and other guests from various fields.

The aim of this seminar was to bring together policymakers, experts, scholars, local youth representatives, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to the economic, social, environmental, and geopolitical impacts of CPEC.

Another important aspect of this seminar was to assess the potential role of CPEC in various sectors for promoting growth and development in Balochistan. This seminar was intended to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth in the next phase of CPEC, specifically in Balochistan

Esteemed guest speakers delivered their presentations and insights on the theme, enlightening the participants about the potential role of CPEC in various sectors for promoting growth and development in Balochistan and shed light on the opportunities for enhanced cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth in the next phase of CPEC, with China, specifically in Balochistan.

The guest speakers were Dr Sajida Noreen, Vice Chancellor of SBK; Meena Majeed Baloch, Member of Provincial Assembly, Balochistan; Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya, Deputy Inspector General Counter-Terrorism Department Balochistan; Brig (R) Asif Haroon Raja, Patron-in-Chief of CDS & Defense Analyst; and Dr. Irfan Ashraf, Director-General CDS & Anchorperson.

While shedding light on the potential and opportunities of CPEC, Dr Noreen welcomed and appreciated the CDS effort of conducting awareness-based seminar with the collaboration of SBK on CPEC. Further, she said we should explore the pivotal contributions of our academic community in the development of CPEC, a cornerstone initiative for regional cooperation and economic development.

Dr Ashraf, spoke on “CPEC: Assessing the Transformation of Vision into Reality,” and shed light on the achievement and completed projects of the under the auspices of CPEC. He further highlighted the role of Chinese company MRDL (a Chinese company working on Saindak copper-cum-gold project), CCCPK (China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan), CECPK and MHD (operating company of the Duddar Lead-Zinc Mining Project) in completion of various projects in Balochistan. He also highlighted the projects in the second phase of CPEC such as green infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable finance assistance.

Ms Meena Majeed Baloch, MPA Balochistan also presented her insights on the weird situation of governance in Balochistan and said that the biggest problem is a bad governance. We need new model and upgraded system of governance for the Balochistan.

Conflict and clashes are ignited by our own people which led to students abstaining from taking admission in other universities outside Balochistan. Due to this problematic and conflictual behaviour we have remained distant from development and success. She stated that in order to utilize the potential of youth we have announced 30,000 vacancies to train our youth in various skills.

Further, Ms Baloch stated that CPEC project holds great significance for Balochistan and Pakistan. The development of Gawader port , Gawader international Airport, desalination plants in Gawader are the major projects under CPEC.

Road connectivity has been improved in Balochistan. We cannot allow anyone to sabotage this project, which has the potential to create economic development and prosperity. It is crucial to eliminate this negative behavior and address the situation that is being created to damage this multi-million-dollar revenue generating project.

Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya also highlighted the importance of CPEC and said that the success of CPEC project is incomplete without Balochistan success. The stable and secure Balochistan is very much important for the success of Pakistan and CPEC. In addition, Mr. Goraya highlighted the challenges to the Balochistan which in turn sabotaging the CPEC.