(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) United Kingdom General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter Monday appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) United Kingdom General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter Monday appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

The CDS UK said this during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Afghan cpital Kabul, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly current developments in the Afghan peace process.

and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

The COAS also offered condolences on the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, saying the world had lost a highly respected friend.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for UK's contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said the Pakistan Army greatly valued its friendly relations with the UK.