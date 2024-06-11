CDWP Approved Umbrella PC-1 Under Prime Minister’s Initiative For Women
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The CDWP has approved an umbrella PC-1 worth Rs. 5777 million to execute woman's empowerment under the Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women Empowerment programme.
According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the project focuses on Child Protection Institute for girls and women's empowerment through many initiatives by the multiple executing agencies such as to establish the Day Care Centers for Working Women in Tertiary, Hospitals and Universities in Public Sector.
The transfer of assets, interest-free loans, and training and grant in aid to Widows of Shuhda’s Families and provide Fund for Training of Women Directors Programme would also be launched.
The project would implement the up-gradation of Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre and Skills training of women in Jails also.
