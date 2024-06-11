Open Menu

CDWP Approved Umbrella PC-1 Under Prime Minister’s Initiative For Women

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

CDWP approved umbrella PC-1 under Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The CDWP has approved an umbrella PC-1 worth Rs. 5777 million to execute woman's empowerment under the Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women Empowerment programme.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the project focuses on Child Protection Institute for girls and women's empowerment through many initiatives by the multiple executing agencies such as to establish the Day Care Centers for Working Women in Tertiary, Hospitals and Universities in Public Sector.

The transfer of assets, interest-free loans, and training and grant in aid to Widows of Shuhda’s Families and provide Fund for Training of Women Directors Programme would also be launched.

The project would implement the up-gradation of Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre and Skills training of women in Jails also.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women Family Million

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan