CDWP approves 2 health projects worth Rs 11.6 bn

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved two projects of health sector worth of Rs 11.6 billion and accorded concept clearance to two more proposals.

The CDWP approved a project namely "Establishment of 250 bedded mother and Child Hospital Sialkot, Punjab" worth Rs 4,970.65 million.

The objective of the project is to enhance access to quality maternity care for the population of Sialkot and its surrounding areas, to ensure provision of satisfactory antenatal, natal and post natal services, to provide by highly qualified consultants from disciplines of obstetrics, gynecology, pediatric and neonatology and to provide family planning counseling and services for effective population planning.

The meeting of the CDWP forum was held here presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conference.

The meeting also approved another project titled "Establishment of Child Health Care Institute Sukkur" worth Rs. 6549.339 million. The project envisages accessible specialized health care to children of North Sindh, adjoining districts and the bordering areas of other provinces through a proposed facility of 200 indoor beds, OPD with specialized diagnostic and surgical services and academic affiliation with medical colleges and universities.

The CDWP also approved two concepts clearance proposals namely "Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation" and "Development of Boarder Terminals at different locations".