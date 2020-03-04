UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves Concept Clearance For Ecosystems Restoration; Funds To Be Placed In NDRMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:27 AM

Planning Commission's Central Development Working Party (CDWP) provided concept clearance for Pakistan Hydro-Met and Ecosystem Restoration Services Project (PHERSP) worth USD$188 million on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Planning Commission's Central Development Working Party (CDWP) provided concept clearance for Pakistan Hydro-Met and Ecosystem Restoration Services Project (PHERSP) worth USD$188 million on Tuesday.

The project will be financed from a loan provided by World Bank to the ministry of climate change through Economic Affairs division, a CDWP press release issued Tuesday said.

The ministry of climate change shall on-grant the financing to the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

NDRMF is already financing projects related to Disaster Risk Reduction, funded primarily by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

As NDRMF already has systems in place to efficiently disburse grants, provide inter-departmental coordination and scrutinize implementation partners, placement of the project in NDRMF will expedite progress in implementing the Ecosystem Restoration Initiative.

The original 'Pakistan Hydro-Met Project' was already approved by the World Bank Board in May 2018. However, due to changing priorities at the national level, the project has been restructured into the PHERSP which was approved by the CDWP today.

As per the approved restructuring, USD$60 million will be allocated for Hydro-Meteorological and Climate Services while USD$128 million will be provided for Ecosystems Restoration and Climate Adaptation.

The Ecosystem Restoration Initiative will provide grant financing for provincial governments, federal departments and non-public sector partners for projects related to afforestation, biodiversity and land degradation, Recharge Pakistan project, blue economy, eco-tourism, e-vehicles and Clean Green Pakistan Index.

These projects are aligned with the priorities of the Prime Minister and current government. Projects funded by the Ecosystem Restoration Initiative will also cover key financing gaps in flagship projects such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) project.

This is an important project for the present government as Pakistan is in the top 10 list of countries most affected by Climate Change.

As mitigating climate-related risks is a key-priority area for the present government, the approval of the Ecosystem Restoration Project is a major step for providing funding for related projects.

