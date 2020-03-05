UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves Funding For NCIB At PMAS-AAUR

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved the funding, worth Rs1439.775 Million, for National Center of Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) for Pilot Manufacturing of Bio-products Using Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering Technologies at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved the funding, worth Rs1439.775 Million, for National Center of Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) for Pilot Manufacturing of Bio-products Using Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering Technologies at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Senior officials from Federal and provincial governments participated in the meeting.

The establishment of this National Center is well positioned to develop a national facility that can provide direct value-addition to natural products isolated from plants and those derived from microbial origin. The NCIB mission is to develop state-of-art technology infrastructure with the capability to conduct leading edge research for value-addition and bridge the academic and industry linkage by scaling the innovations to pilot scale studies transforming to knowledge based economy.

PMAS-AAUR plans to establish NCIB with the following quantifiable objectives including establishment of national level integrated bio-separations infrastructure (16000 sq ft), sustainable quality biomass production through integrated controlled climatic environment, and smart digital farms, production of market based biotechnology products and human resource development based on cross-disciplinary synergies (No.

of Trainees 200).

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar Zaman said that this is an unprecedented collaborative effort in which different Universities, Industries and other stakeholders will actively participate and Arid University will be nucleus. Vice Chancellor said that this project will be a revolution in the field of industrial biotechnology, digital agriculture, tissue culture, hydroponics system and center is unique and first in the country.

Vice Chancellor vision is to develop academia, industry and government linkages for improving agricultural system. This series of international workshops on academia government and industrial linkages were conducted at arid agriculture university during the last six months. This collaboration will help to train highly qualified personals and produce exportable agricultural products to generate revenue in coming years. This will also help the farming community for sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

