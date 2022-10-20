CDWP approves Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the construction of the Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Mansehra.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the project would be completed at the cost of Rs.18.

5 billion and would provide drinking water to the over 200,000 population of Mansehra, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

He said that Gravity Water Supply Scheme was a long-standing demand of the people of Mansehra, which has been fulfilled while more schemes for the provision of drinking water in various districts were also in progress.