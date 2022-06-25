CDWP approves NAVTTC project to set 250 VTIs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved NAVTTC project for establishing and upgrading 250 Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs) across Pakistan for skill development and employment of youth.

The project was approved during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Sajid Baloch, briefed the CDWP that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) project envisages to establish and upgrade 250 Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs) across Pakistan which will provide income generation and in demand skills to youth.

The skilled workforce will also earn precious foreign exchange for Pakistan.

NAVTTC being an apex TVET agency at federal level will be the lead executing agency.

This project will be helpful in establishing state of the art labs in vocational training institutes and equipping youth with latest income generating technical skills such as Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce, robotics, graphic designing, internet of things, cyber security, besides the conventional trades like electrician, plumber, fashion design, beauty parlour etc.

The government is committed to provide employment to over a million skilled workforce, for local and international job market and uplift socio-economic status of 1.

67 Million family members through provision of in demand income generating skills.

Many of these new VTIs will also serve as joint testing and certification centers for the NAVTTC – TAKAMOL Saudi Arabia Skill verification Program to test and certify the Pakistani skilled potential emigrants for Saudi Arabia.

The public interest initiative will make major contribution towards poverty reduction and socio-economic development of people, through enhanced income and livelihood opportunities and empower them.

NAVTTC under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has taken numerous steps to organize TVET system of the country on modern lines. NAVTTC is delivering training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognized requirements. NAVTTC management has so far imparted training to about 1,00,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71 percent employment rate.

Another batch of 63,000 youth are being given skill trainings through 930 Training partners and reputed universities. 95% youth have expressed satisfaction over the quality of the trainings by NAVTTC.

All the provincial government senior representatives attending CDWP meeting assured their full support to this project.