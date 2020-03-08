UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDWP Approves PC-I For Establishing State-of-the-art PUEET

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

CDWP approves PC-I for establishing state-of-the-art PUEET

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The project of establishing a state-of-the-art Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology (PUEET) costing upto Rs. 3281.00 million has got formal approval from Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

According to an official source, the amount allocated for this project in Public Sector Development Programme (2019-20) was Rs. 1500 million.

Earlier in a meeting held on December 18, 2019, CDWP suggested to decrease the amount of the PC-I of this project and submit again.

The project was re-submitted to Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on January 16, 2020 after amendments.

In addition, the Prime Minister office has constituted a committee under Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives comprising over Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and renowned scientist, Professor Dr.

Atta ur Rehman to finalize the recommendations for establishment of this university on the open land of Prime Minister's House.

About the outcomes of this project, the official said this initiative will help establish a network of experts in various fields including Information Technology, Nano-materials, biotechnology and microelectronics.

This will also help impart training services to engineers and scientists on operational aspects that will enhance their capability for industrialization build capacity for development of curriculum on advanced technologies reduce risks associated with current pharmaceutical products.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology January December 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

3 hours ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.