CDWP approves PC-I for establishing state-of-the-art PUEET

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The project of establishing a state-of-the-art Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology (PUEET) costing upto Rs. 3281.00 million has got formal approval from Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

According to an official source, the amount allocated for this project in Public Sector Development Programme (2019-20) was Rs. 1500 million.

Earlier in a meeting held on December 18, 2019, CDWP suggested to decrease the amount of the PC-I of this project and submit again.

The project was re-submitted to Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on January 16, 2020 after amendments.

In addition, the Prime Minister office has constituted a committee under Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives comprising over Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and renowned scientist, Professor Dr.

Atta ur Rehman to finalize the recommendations for establishment of this university on the open land of Prime Minister's House.

About the outcomes of this project, the official said this initiative will help establish a network of experts in various fields including Information Technology, Nano-materials, biotechnology and microelectronics.

This will also help impart training services to engineers and scientists on operational aspects that will enhance their capability for industrialization build capacity for development of curriculum on advanced technologies reduce risks associated with current pharmaceutical products.