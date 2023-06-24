Open Menu

CDWP Approves Revision Of PSDP Project Polytechnic Institute

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CDWP approves revision of PSDP Project Polytechnic Institute

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :With the dedication, determination and hard work of my team from the Planning Department of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and the Project Director/ Deputy Commissioner of Skardu, the Center Development Working Party (CDWP) approved the revision of PSDP Project Polytechnic Institute.

"The project is worth Rs 978.

929 Million with full cost" said Chief Secretary (CS) of GB Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media.

He said the project was very much important to uplift the human skills of the Baltistan region and would definitely pave a path towards technically educated youth of GB.

CS GB appreciated the role of the Planning Department team and Project Team Polytechnic.

The project will be completed and inaugurated in the next three months under PPP mode O&M.

