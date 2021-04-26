CDWP approves Rs 5 bln projects for improving health facilities in Balochistan

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved the development projects worth Rs 5 billion for improving and strengthening health facilities in southern districts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved the development projects worth Rs 5 billion for improving and strengthening health facilities in southern districts of Balochistan.

The fund would be utilized for the establishment of an infectious disease,emergency management and response system in Awaran, Washuk, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar districts of the province, an official of Balochistan government said.

The setting up infectious disease management units at District Headquarters (DHQs) and Teaching Hospitals was also included in the development plan.

He said the patients would be given timely and best treatment during accidental emergency as the government would establish Accidented and Emergency Centres at DHQs hospitals of southern districts of Balochistan.

The government would also establish infectious disease outbreak and emergency response centres at Rural Health Centre (RHC) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) hospitals which would provide treatment to a major chunk of patients of the remote areas.

Community Health Centres would be constructing at Basic Health Units (BHUs) to ensure modern health care facilities in the doorstep of the masses.

He said that there were several accidents leaving many patients in the areas who were referred to the main hospitals of country. He added that as many as 14 ambulances would be provided to the health institutions to strengthen the referral system.

The fund has been allocated for establishment of pathology and radiology departments in the DHQs and teaching hospitals, fully equipped with necessary latest technology and devices.

Establishment of Gynae and Paeds Blocks at various hospitals was also part of the plan with aimed to provide medical facility to women in southern areas of the province.