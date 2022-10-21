UrduPoint.com

CDWP Approves Rs.30 Billion From SDF For AJK: Tanveer Ilyas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 09:28 PM

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Friday said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved Rs.30 billion from Saudi Development Fund with the efforts of AJK government and these projects would prove a milestone for the development process of the state, he said this while addressing a press conference at AJK PM Secretariat, here, on Friday

The Additional Chief Secretary for Development Fayz Ali Abbasi, Principal Secretary to AJK PM Ehsan Khalid Kiyani and DG Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion, Sharing the details regarding the development projects and funds with the media, the AJK PM said that the sum of Rs.11307.4 million had been allocated for the construction of Shonter Hydro Power project in Neelum district with the power generation capacity of 48 MW, Rs.6601.164 million been allocated for the Jaghran-IV Hydro Power project with the capacity of 22 MW power generation whereas, the sum of Rs.12 billion has been allocated for the construction of two tunnels including Kamsar to Kahori tunnel with the length of 3.5 Km and Chalpani tunnel with the length of 0.6 Km would be built at Muzaffarabad -Athmuqam Highway and all these projects have been approved.

AJK PM was of the view that provision of funds from Saudi government was a gust of fresh air at a crucial moment when the AJK government was facing financial crunch.

He said the land acquisition has been made by the government from its own resources and saying that the loan agreement has been initially signed between the Economic Affairs Division and SDF, he said, adding that funds have also been allocated for the construction of transmission lines to link with Muzaffarabad Grid station after power generation from these projects and after completion of these hydro projects power supply to Muzaffarabad Division would be made possible easily at local level and would help the capital city from avoiding the load shedding permanently.

Premier AJK observed that these projects would help in providing employment in Azad Kashmir at large scale and said that Muzaffarabad to Taobut road is the milestone for the development of tourism and commercial activities for local population residing along this road.

He opined that Road was becoming dangerous at Kamsar and Chalpani due to heavy landing during rainy season which was causing accidents resulting in human losses and after keeping in view the severity of situation, government decided to construct tunnels at these places and SDF will provide 206. 25 million Saudi Riyal in this regard, he said added.

Additional Chief Secretary on the occasion said that work would be started in a month on these projects.

