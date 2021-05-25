UrduPoint.com
CDWP Approves Six Mega Infrastructure, Energy Projects For GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

CDWP approves six mega infrastructure, energy projects for GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved six mega infrastructure and energy projects for Gilgit-Baltistan, spokesperson to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Imtiaz Ali Taj told here Tuesday.

He also told that CDWP has approved the mega projects as a result of the tireless efforts of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan. The projects include 121 kilometers Astore Valley Road at the cost of Rs 19.27 billion, Darel-Tangir Expressway at the cost of Rs 6.

3 billion, Shahrah-e-Nagar costing Rs 4.5 billion, Boban to Shagharthang Road at the cost of Rs 5.27 billion, Rs 49.94 billion project of Gilgit-Shandur Expressway and 20 MW Henzel Power Project at the cost of Rs 12.92 billion.

While appreciating the effort of Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, the people of GB thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for initiating these mega projects and hoped that after completion of these projects, fate of the whole region would change.

